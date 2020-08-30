Guilford dominates in first Girl’s Diving meet of season

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford High School returned a lot of talent with their Girl’s Diving team and they showed that in the first meet of the season.

The Vikings took the top three spots in today’s meet:

NIC-10 Girls Dive Meet (8/29/2020)

1. Jaden Greenlee – Guilford – 172.70

2. Marissa Enke – Guilford – 172.65

3. Gabrielle Tarara – Guilford – 168.45

4. Emily Broda – Hononegah – 149.00

Greenlee, a senior, was the NIC-10’s Champion in 2019. Following the meet, she was excited about her first place finish and glad that despite everything, she is able to have her final season with her teammates.