Guilford dominates in first Girl’s Diving meet of season

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford High School returned a lot of talent with their Girl’s Diving team and they showed that in the first meet of the season.
The Vikings took the top three spots in today’s meet:
NIC-10 Girls Dive Meet (8/29/2020)
1. Jaden Greenlee – Guilford – 172.70
2. Marissa Enke – Guilford – 172.65
3. Gabrielle Tarara – Guilford – 168.45
4. Emily Broda – Hononegah – 149.00
Greenlee, a senior, was the NIC-10’s Champion in 2019. Following the meet, she was excited about her first place finish and glad that despite everything, she is able to have her final season with her teammates.