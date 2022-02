ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After blowing a late lead in a loss to Harlem on Wednesday, the Guilford Vikings gained a little bit of the momentum they had lost by beating the Jefferson J-Hawks 68-50 on Friday night.

In the win, Guilford’s Mekhi Dolby led the Vikings with 22 points. For the J-Hawks, their only source of offense came from Randy Johnson, who had 23 points.

For highlights click on the media player.