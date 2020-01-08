Guilford senior receives scholarship for video gaming

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — If you think your child or grandchild spends too much time playing video games this bit of news might change your mind.

Guilford senior Zach Dimond has become the first eSports competitor in District 205 history to receive a scholarship. Tuesday he signed a letter of intent with Illinois College which is located near Springfield.

Dimond excelled while competing in the League of Legends game for Guilford. He’s been competing since his freshman year.



He says he never expected his interest in video gaming to lead to a scholarship. “Not really actually I mean I got help along the way but I didn’t expect this to be really the turnout of it.”



He estimates his scholarship will provide for three-fourths of his college education.