Guilford’s Gasmund comes from behind, captures Regional victory

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In the Girl’s 1A Cross Country Regionals hosted by Guilford, Vikings sophomore Michelle Gasmund paced herself to perfection in route to securing the individual Regional title.

For almost the entirety of the race, Gasmund found herself in a close third place. Little did her competition know, that was her plan the entire time.

“I knew they were going to come out fast,” said Gasmund. “I paced myself so that I wouldn’t go out too fast and that I would have a lot at the end. I stayed behind them for most of it and at the end I challenged them and I just took it from there.”

Despite her win, the Vikings as a team finished in sixth place with a score of 136 points.

The Hononegah Indians were also in attendance and placed three runners in the top eight. That helped them secure second place as a team with a score of 52 points.

Final Team Standings

1. Huntley 42

2. Hononegah 52

3. Algonquin Jacobs 95

4. Carpentersville 110

5. Auburn 124

6. Guilford 136

7. Dekalb 204

8. Harlem 205

Top Individuals

1. Michelle Gasmund, Guilford (18:42.0)

2. Kelly Carpenter, Algonquin Jacobs (18:56.07)

3. Breanna Burak, Huntley High School (18:59.05)

4. Molly Allen, Huntley High School (19:09.6)

5. Brittney Burak, Huntley High School (19:25.2)

6. Lauren Johnston, Hononegah (19:28.31)

7. Indigo Sterud, Hononegah (19:40.55)

8. Hailey Henry, Hononegah (19:42.31)