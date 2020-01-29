H.S. hoops results for Tuesday, Jan. 28

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are Tuesday’s high school basketball results for the Rockford area from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
NIC-10 Girls
Belvidere North 73 Hononegah 65 2 OT
Boylan 74 Harlem 65 (Peyton Kennedy 32 points)
Auburn 57 Belvidere 49
Guilford 72 East 67 2 OT (Kabrea Jamerson 45 points for East!!)
Freeport 48 Jefferson 38
NIC-10 Girls Standings (Updated Tuesday, Jan 28)
Auburn 12-1, 20-5
Belv. North 11-2, 20-6
Hononegah 10-3, 15-11
Boylan 10-4, 18-8
Guilford 8-5, 16-7
Harlem 7-7, 14-13
East 2-9, 4-19
Jefferson 2-11, 2-16
Freeport 2-11, 3-19
Belvidere 1-12, 2-23
AREA GIRLS SCORES
Dixon 43 Rockford Christian 12
Rock Falls 35 Stillman Valley 28
Oregon 54 North Boone 36
Winnebago 52 Rockford Lutheran 30
Byron 63 Genoa-Kingston 48
Eastland 63 Sterling 42
Aquin 85 Pecatonica 41 (Barr 24 points)
Naperville Central 66 DeKalb 55
Dakota 35 Orangeville 26
AREA BOYS SCORES
Harlem 79 Freeport 41 (Abdul Kireem 21 points)
Marengo 84 Byron 68
East Dubuque 40 Stockton 26
Aquin 53 Pearl City 37
Dakota 47 Orangeville 30
Le-Win 53 Durand 16
South Beloit 63 Westminster Christian 51
