ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls basketball results for Tuesday, February 11 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.|
BOYS REGULAR SEASON
Sycamore 48 Rockford Christian 39
Rock Falls 59 Byron 44
Oregon 71 West Carroll 55
Rockford Lutheran 97 North Boone 36
Stillman Valley 48 Mendota 35
Dixon 61 Genoa-Kingston 59
Lamoille/Ohio 73 AFC 48
Mooseheart 77 Hiawatha 38
Dakota 59 Milledgeville 33
Stockton 43 Pearl Cityi 23
GIRLS REGULAR SEASON
Harlem 82 Belvidere North 71
Hononegah 66 Rockford East 25
Sycamore 71 Plano 20
GIRLS 1A EASTLAND REGIONAL
Alden-Hebron 55 Milledville 48
Polo 60 Morrison 37
GIRLS 1A LE-WIN REGIONAL
Stockton 57 South Beloit 28
Le-Win 49 Orangeville 29
GIRLS 2A STILLMAN VALLEY REGIONAL
Stillman Valley 43 Spring Valley Hall 34
Riverdale 39 Mendota 31
GIRLS 2A GENOA-KINGSTON REGIONAL
Johnsburg 46 North Boone 19
Rockford Christian 53 Richmond-Burton 46
H.S. hoops scores for the Rockford area for Tuesday, Feb. 11
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the boys and girls basketball results for Tuesday, February 11 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.|