H.S. hoops scores for the Rockford area for Tuesday, February 25

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Auburn Lady Knights saw a historic season come to an end Tuesday evening at the 4A Huntley Sectional. The Lady Knights lost to Barrington 54-52.

Auburn trailed by two points at halftime. They then fell behind by 12 points in the third quarter. But they rallied to eventually tie up the game only to lose on a pair of Barrington free throws with three seconds to play.

Auburn finishes its season with a record of 26-7. The Lady Knights won their first NIC-10 championship in school history this season and they won their first regional championship in 33 years.

