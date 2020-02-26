H.S. hoops scores for the Rockford area for Tuesday, February 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, February 25 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
Girls 4A Huntley Sectional
Barrington 54 Auburn 52 (Lady Knights season ends with a 26-7 record)
Girls 3A Hampshire Sectional
Lombard Montini 70 Boylan 52 (Titans’ season ends with a 24-9 record)
Sycamore 66 Burlington Central 59
Boys 1A Pearl City Regional
Eastland 57 Forreston 46
Scales Mound 47 Orangeville 37
Boys 1A Fulton Regional
Milledgeville 75 Fulton 48
Stockton 49 Annawan 35
Boys 1A Polo Regional
Pecatonica 78 Amboy 47
LaMoille 61 AFC 59
Boys 1A Christian Life Regional
Christian Life 57 Alden-Hebron 33 (Eagles now 25-5)
Earlville 62 Hiawatha 57
Boys 2A Rockford Lutheran Regional
Lutheran 89 Woodstock Marian 58 (Zach Derus 20 points)
Boys 2A Winnebago Regional
Spring Valley Hall 62 Byron 54
El Paso-Gridley 58 Mendota 22
Boys 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional
Marengo 54 Aurora CC 34
Boys Regular Season
Sycamore 54 Harvard 23 (Spartans 21-8)
Dixon 56 Sandwich 47
Rockford FIRE home school 62 Ill. Home School Impact 49