Harlem bowlers take second at State

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The tradition of excellence in bowling at Harlem High School continued Saturday at the Cherry Bowl. The Huskies finished second as a team and two Harlem bowlers finished among the top six individuals.

The Huskies began the day in third place in the team standings. They managed to jump up one spot, but no one was overtaking eventual Champion Lockport. Lockport finished 398 pins ahead of Harlem.

Harlem Junior Olivia Watton finished third individually. She averaged 213.5 over 12 games in the tournament. Her high game Saturday was a 244.

Harlem sophomore Paige Carpenter finished in sixth place. She averaged 212.5 for the tournament. Her high game Saturday was 249. Senior Laura Bartelt (194.08 ave.) and Senior Amanda Bohn (190.92 ave.) were the Huskies’ next top bowlers.

“All in all I think the girls did really well,” said head coach Jim Heathscott. “As far as coming into today I wasn’t sure if we’d be first or fifth, so the way they fought all day long to take second…I don’t think I’ve been happier to take second ever.”

“We did our best this year,” said Watton. “We really came back. We, even with our two biggest seniors gone we definitely came back and we tried our hardest. I mean that’s all we could really do.”

Harlem has now finished first or second at State each of the last four years.

The Oregon-Winnebago co-op team finished in tenth place. Leading the way for that squad were Junior Rebecca Meyers (195.25 ave.) and junior Sammantha Meyers (192.75 ave.)

