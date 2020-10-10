Harlem cheer coping with new COVID protocols

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the IHSA has implemented some fundamental changes to high school sports around the state. They have pushed rearranged higher contact sports and pushed their seasons back, most notably football, but, also cheerleading.

“Not having a whole season is different. It’s very different,” senior captain Madelyn “MJ” Wissbroecker said.

Despite their season being delayed, everyone on the team is just excited for it to be back.

“It feels good because I do school all online and it’s nice to get out of the house and be able to do stuff,” said junior Hannah Watson.

For these girls, not only is the start date of their season different, but a large part of their routine has been impacted as well. The IHSA, as of now, has removed ‘stunting’ from the teams’ routines.

Stunting is what makes cheerleading so popular. When the competitors hoist each up, throwing and then catching them in a coordinated position is something that is high contact.

“And if we are able to stunt, it’s going to be kind of hard to get back into the swing of things,” said Watson. “It’s hard to get back into shape, but it’s getting easier.”

This Huskie squad is a year removed from four consecutive trips to the State Tournament. Head Coach Rebecca Doxtater said the whole team was eager to get right back to it.

“Yeah, I look back at my Twitter, my team Twitter, all the time and see all the posts of, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for open Gym I miss it so much,'” said Doxtater. “Like the day that State ends you’re like, ‘Ugh, I can’t wait to get out there. I can’t wait to see what my team can do next year!'”

Outside of no stunting, there are some other guidelines teams must follow including maintaining six feet social distancing mandates, individuals must wear a mask, and are only allowed to practice on certain ‘contact days.’

Going through these tough time has shown this team they can withstand any adversity in their way.

“We’re very persistent, and we’re always there for each other and we always have each others’ back and we always push each other to be the best that we can.”