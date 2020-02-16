Harlem girls bowling wins fourth straight sectional title

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem girls bowling team won their fourth straight sectional title at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb Saturday. The Huskies finished the day in first place with 6,438 pins.
The top four teams advance to state, including Harlem on top, Oregon in second, Sycamore in third and South Elgin in fourth. State is scheduled for next weekend at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.
Below is a full list of Saturday’s Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional results:
Team scores
|1
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|6438
|2
|Oregon
|6182
|3
|Sycamore (H.S.)
|6002
|4
|South Elgin
|5870
|5
|Freeport (H.S.)
|5520
|6
|Marengo
|5510
|7
|Algonquin (Jacobs)
|5346
|8
|Huntley
|5222
|9
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|5185
|10
|Lake Zurich
|5093
|11
|Rockford (Guilford)
|4869
|12
|Woodstock (H.S.)
|4792
Advancing teams
Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Joana Araojo (Jr.)
|1077
|Laura Bartelt (Sr.)
|1316
|Amanda Bohn (Sr.)
|1219
|Paige Carpenter (So.)
|1090
|Jocelynn Eggert (Jr.)
|218
|Hailee Kerr (Fr.)
|Carolyn Richards (So.)
|218
|Olivia Watton (Jr.)
|1300
Oregon
|Paige Beauchem (So.)
|MacKenzie Brodkowicz (Fr.)
|Alysa Conley (Jr.)
|1274
|Hannah Kaltenbrun (Jr.)
|1119
|Rebbeca Meyers (Jr.)
|1353
|Sammantha Meyers (Jr.)
|1228
|Elizabeth Villarreal (Sr.)
|Ava Wight (Fr.)
|1208
Sycamore (H.S.)
|Alexis Jones (Sr.)
|Delaney Jones (Sr.)
|1062
|Megan Kolberg (Sr.)
|1394
|Maddie Lathrop (Jr.)
|1232
|Maxine Lathrop (Fr.)
|Alexis Munch (Sr.)
|1197
|Brandi Stover (Fr.)
|1117
South Elgin
|Breanne Augustine (Jr.)
|1169
|Delaney Brown (Jr.)
|Karlea Ceasario (Sr.)
|1275
|Monica Darrow (Jr.)
|1207
|Kaylee Mann (Jr.)
|1062
|McKenna O’Donell (Sr.)
|Mia Rivera (Jr.)
|1157
|Samantha Thaller (Jr.)
Individual champion
|Megan Kolberg (Sr.)
|Sycamore (H.S.)
|1394
Advancing individuals
|Rachel Nelson (Sr.)
|Belvidere (North)
|1291
|Dani Hartmann (Sr.)
|Marengo
|1277
|Tori Baker (So.)
|Dixon (H.S.)
|1261
|Danielle Heinz (Jr.)
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|1232
|Makala Rae (Sr.)
|DeKalb
|1223