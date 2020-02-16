Harlem girls bowling wins fourth straight sectional title

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem girls bowling team won their fourth straight sectional title at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb Saturday. The Huskies finished the day in first place with 6,438 pins.

The top four teams advance to state, including Harlem on top, Oregon in second, Sycamore in third and South Elgin in fourth. State is scheduled for next weekend at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Below is a full list of Saturday’s Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional results:

Team scores

1 Machesney Park (Harlem) 6438 2 Oregon 6182 3 Sycamore (H.S.) 6002 4 South Elgin 5870 5 Freeport (H.S.) 5520 6 Marengo 5510 7 Algonquin (Jacobs) 5346 8 Huntley 5222 9 Rockton (Hononegah) 5185 10 Lake Zurich 5093 11 Rockford (Guilford) 4869 12 Woodstock (H.S.) 4792

Advancing teams

Machesney Park (Harlem)

Joana Araojo (Jr.) 1077 Laura Bartelt (Sr.) 1316 Amanda Bohn (Sr.) 1219 Paige Carpenter (So.) 1090 Jocelynn Eggert (Jr.) 218 Hailee Kerr (Fr.) Carolyn Richards (So.) 218 Olivia Watton (Jr.) 1300

Oregon

Paige Beauchem (So.) MacKenzie Brodkowicz (Fr.) Alysa Conley (Jr.) 1274 Hannah Kaltenbrun (Jr.) 1119 Rebbeca Meyers (Jr.) 1353 Sammantha Meyers (Jr.) 1228 Elizabeth Villarreal (Sr.) Ava Wight (Fr.) 1208

Sycamore (H.S.)

Alexis Jones (Sr.) Delaney Jones (Sr.) 1062 Megan Kolberg (Sr.) 1394 Maddie Lathrop (Jr.) 1232 Maxine Lathrop (Fr.) Alexis Munch (Sr.) 1197 Brandi Stover (Fr.) 1117

South Elgin

Breanne Augustine (Jr.) 1169 Delaney Brown (Jr.) Karlea Ceasario (Sr.) 1275 Monica Darrow (Jr.) 1207 Kaylee Mann (Jr.) 1062 McKenna O’Donell (Sr.) Mia Rivera (Jr.) 1157 Samantha Thaller (Jr.)

Individual champion

Megan Kolberg (Sr.) Sycamore (H.S.) 1394

Advancing individuals