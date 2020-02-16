Harlem girls bowling wins fourth straight sectional title

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem girls bowling team won their fourth straight sectional title at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb Saturday. The Huskies finished the day in first place with 6,438 pins.

The top four teams advance to state, including Harlem on top, Oregon in second, Sycamore in third and South Elgin in fourth. State is scheduled for next weekend at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Below is a full list of Saturday’s Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional results:

Team scores

1 Machesney Park (Harlem)6438
2 Oregon6182
3 Sycamore (H.S.)6002
4 South Elgin5870
5 Freeport (H.S.)5520
6 Marengo5510
7 Algonquin (Jacobs)5346
8 Huntley5222
9 Rockton (Hononegah)5185
10 Lake Zurich5093
11 Rockford (Guilford)4869
12 Woodstock (H.S.)4792

Advancing teams

Machesney Park (Harlem)

Joana Araojo (Jr.)1077
Laura Bartelt (Sr.)1316
Amanda Bohn (Sr.)1219
Paige Carpenter (So.)1090
Jocelynn Eggert (Jr.)218
Hailee Kerr (Fr.) 
Carolyn Richards (So.)218
Olivia Watton (Jr.)1300

Oregon

Paige Beauchem (So.) 
MacKenzie Brodkowicz (Fr.) 
Alysa Conley (Jr.)1274
Hannah Kaltenbrun (Jr.)1119
Rebbeca Meyers (Jr.)1353
Sammantha Meyers (Jr.)1228
Elizabeth Villarreal (Sr.) 
Ava Wight (Fr.)1208

Sycamore (H.S.)

Alexis Jones (Sr.) 
Delaney Jones (Sr.)1062
Megan Kolberg (Sr.)1394
Maddie Lathrop (Jr.)1232
Maxine Lathrop (Fr.) 
Alexis Munch (Sr.)1197
Brandi Stover (Fr.)1117

South Elgin

Breanne Augustine (Jr.)1169
Delaney Brown (Jr.) 
Karlea Ceasario (Sr.)1275
Monica Darrow (Jr.)1207
Kaylee Mann (Jr.)1062
McKenna O’Donell (Sr.) 
Mia Rivera (Jr.)1157
Samantha Thaller (Jr.) 

Individual champion

Megan Kolberg (Sr.)Sycamore (H.S.)1394

Advancing individuals

Rachel Nelson (Sr.)Belvidere (North)1291
Dani Hartmann (Sr.)Marengo1277
Tori Baker (So.)Dixon (H.S.)1261
Danielle Heinz (Jr.)Belvidere (H.S.)1232
Makala Rae (Sr.)DeKalb1223

