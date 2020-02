ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem girls basketball team handed NIC-10 leader Auburn only it’s second loss of the season Friday night. 69-61 was the final score.

Bri Jackson led Harlem with 17 points and ten rebounds. she was one of four Huskies to score in double figures.

Auburn drops to 20-6, 12-2 with the loss and into a first place tie in the NIC-10 with Belvidere North. For highlights click on the media player.