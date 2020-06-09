Harlem graduate Jones remains hopeful of a career in pro baseball in trying times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The road to Major League baseball has never been more challenging for young players who are hoping to launch a professional baseball career. Harlem High School and Rockford University graduate Zack Jones is finding that out.

Jones was dominant on the mound at Rockford University the past four years. Last year as a junior he was the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year. He averaged almost 12 strikeouts for every nine innings pitched. This season he picked up two quick wins. His ERA was 0.78, and he struck out 36 batters in only 23 innings before the season was cut short by COVID-19.

“Before this season even started I was mentally preparing myself to do even better than the year before,” said Jones.

The first setback for Jones was not being able to have anywhere close to a full senior season at Rockford University to further show MLB scouts what he can do. Strike two came when MLB decided to cut it’s annual draft from the usual 40 rounds to a mere five rounds this year. The draft will take place this Wednesday and Thursday.

Jones is realistic about his chances of being drafted. “I thought I had a slight chance with it (the draft) being at 40, but now that it’s at five the main hope is to hopefully sign as a free agent afterwards.”

There’s still another hurdle for Jones and for other young baseball players. MLB recently cut hundreds of minor league players because of tight finances resulting from COVID-19. And the plan in future years is to contract the minor leagues with fewer teams which will mean even fewer players.

It’s enough to discourage any young baseball player.

“It’s definitely something that you think about,” said Jones. “I mean right now I’m not so much thinking about the negative. I’m still just trying to see what I can do, and if it doesn’t workout I’m not going to get super down on myself.”

Jones has been keeping his arm strong the last couple months by throwing in his backyard where he has a makeshift mound. He also made a video of himself that he hopes will catch the eye of scouts.

“My coach is going to get that put out to 30 area scouts for pro teams. So we’re going to see how that works.”

Surely there are scouts interested in a pitcher who has a fastball that’s been clocked at 91.8 miles per hour and who also has command of his curveball and a changeup.

If Jones doesn’t get a minor league contract he’s keeping an open mind about using up the extra year of college eligiblity that he and all college seniors have been granted. He also has on his resume his season with the Rockford Rivets collegiate baseball team last summer when he strung together ten quality starts. He averaged a strikeout per inning pitched.

All-in-all Jones is hopeful things will work out in the end. If it doesn’t, Jones has his degree from Rockford University in biochemistry. He plans to go eventually go to pharmacy school.