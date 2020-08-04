Harlem graduate McKinney opts out on the NFL season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The list of names of NFL players who have decided to opt out on this season keeps growing. One of the names on that list is Harlem High School graduate Anthony McKinney.

McKinney signed with the Tennessee Titans in April as an undrafted rookie free agent, but he told the Titans recently that he’s opting out. We have been unable to get in touch with McKinney, but he told Justin Melo of Draft Wire, “It was very difficult coming to this decision, but I made it for the higher risk members of my family. This virus is no joke. My family was exposed to it in the early stages of the pandemic and it almost cost us. With another wave expected to hit this fall I simply wouldn’t be able to forgive myself if something happened and I wasn’t there.”

McKinney was a starting offensive tackle for Texas Christian University the last two years. As an undrafted rookie he won’t be eligible for the $150,000 stipend that other NFL players who opt out will receive. There was no guarantee McKinney would have earned a roster spot with the Titans, but he would have had a shot to compete for one.