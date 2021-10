BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Both the Belvidere North Blue Thunder and the Harlem Huskies came into Friday’s game with a 5-1 record. Both teams only loss came to undefeated Hononegah. In a battle for second in the conference, the Huskies were too much offensively, and defensively for the ground-and-pound heavy Blue Thunder.

Harlem (6-1, 6-1) beats Belvidere North (5-2, 5-2) 27-14 to overtake the second spot in the NIC-10.