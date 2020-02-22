Harlem in 3rd place after day 1 of State Tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Jefferson and Auburn were dead even at 12-4 and tied for second place in the NIC-10 going into Friday night's game. But the game was anything but even.

It was all Jefferson. The J-Hawks won going away 72-39. Auburn got a big dose of J-Hawks big man Antonio Leavy who had 19 points, a bevy of rebounds (total unavailable from Jefferson following the game), and multiple blocked shots. Brenden Moss added 17 points. The J-Hawks were clicking on offense inside and outside against an Auburn team known for its smothering defense.

Jefferson now has sole possession of second place in the NIC-10 at 13-4. The J-Hawks are 24-5 overall. For highlights and post game reaction from the J-Hawks click on the media player.