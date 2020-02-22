CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies are right where they want to be going into the final day of the IHSA Girls State Bowling Tournament. They’re in third place only 94 pins behind leader Lockport.
Harlem bowler Oliva Watton is in second place among individual bowlers. She averaged 222.2 for her six games Friday with a high game of 250.
The Oregon-Winnebago co-op team just made the cut by placing 12th. Sycamore just missed the cut by placing 13th.
The action continues with three more games Saturday morning and the final three games Saturday afternoon. For highlights click on the media player.
Harlem in 3rd place after day 1 of State Tournament
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem Huskies are right where they want to be going into the final day of the IHSA Girls State Bowling Tournament. They’re in third place only 94 pins behind leader Lockport.