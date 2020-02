O’FALLON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In the final day of the IHSA boys state bowling tournament in O’Fallon, IL, Harlem’s Ethan Pash finished as a state champ with 2,811 pins. As a team, Harlem finished in 7th place with Hononegah behind in 8th.

It’s the first time in three years a NIC-10 boys bowling team hasn’t won the state title.