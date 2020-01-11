High School basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 10th from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.
For highlights go to www.mystateline.com or tune in to the half-hour Sports Connection show this weekend. You can see it on MyNetwork TV at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Ch. 17.2 over-the-air with antenna & Comcast Cable Channel 427 in Rockford) and on Fox 39 Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.
This week we’ll be joined by Jefferson boys coach John Rossato. We’ll also have our MVP, our Play Of The Week, our Flashback segment, and we’ll feature Sycamore senior Kylie Feuerbach in our Spotlight Segment.
NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)
Jefferson 54 Auburn 47
Boylan 59 Guilford 35
Harlem 54 Belvidere North 41
Hononegah 56 Belvidere 34
East at Freeport Postponed
NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Fri. Jan. 10)
Jefferson 6-2, 14-3
Boylan 5-2, 10-5
East 5-2, 8-7
Guilford 5-3, 10-5
Auburn 5-3, 9-7
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS (Friday)
Rockford Lutheran 82 Oregon 53
Byron 62 North Boone 58
Genoa-Kingston 53 Mendota 37
Winnebago 70 Dixon 44
NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE BOYS (Friday)
Amboy 71 AFC 58
Sycamore 45 Morris 38
Orangeville at Lena-Winslow postponed
Pecatonica at Dakota postponed
Pearl City at Durand postponed
AREA BOYS GAMES (Friday)
DeKalb 57 Naperville North 49
Rochelle 70 Ottawa 62
South Beloit 54 Alden-Hebron 36
NIC-10 GIRLS (Friday)
Boylan 64 Guilford 44
Belvidere North 60 Harlem 34
Hononegah 52 Belvidere 25
Auburn 81 Jefferson 41
Freeport at East Postponed
AREA GIRLS SCORES
Stillman Valley 41 Genoa-Kingston 25