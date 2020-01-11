High School basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 10th from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.



For highlights go to www.mystateline.com or tune in to the half-hour Sports Connection show this weekend. You can see it on MyNetwork TV at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Ch. 17.2 over-the-air with antenna & Comcast Cable Channel 427 in Rockford) and on Fox 39 Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.

This week we’ll be joined by Jefferson boys coach John Rossato. We’ll also have our MVP, our Play Of The Week, our Flashback segment, and we’ll feature Sycamore senior Kylie Feuerbach in our Spotlight Segment.



NIC-10 BOYS (Friday)

Jefferson 54 Auburn 47

Boylan 59 Guilford 35

Harlem 54 Belvidere North 41

Hononegah 56 Belvidere 34

East at Freeport Postponed



NIC-10 Boys Standings (Updated Fri. Jan. 10)

Jefferson 6-2, 14-3

Boylan 5-2, 10-5

East 5-2, 8-7

Guilford 5-3, 10-5

Auburn 5-3, 9-7

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE BOYS (Friday)

Rockford Lutheran 82 Oregon 53

Byron 62 North Boone 58

Genoa-Kingston 53 Mendota 37

Winnebago 70 Dixon 44



NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE BOYS (Friday)

Amboy 71 AFC 58

Sycamore 45 Morris 38

Orangeville at Lena-Winslow postponed

Pecatonica at Dakota postponed

Pearl City at Durand postponed

AREA BOYS GAMES (Friday)

DeKalb 57 Naperville North 49

Rochelle 70 Ottawa 62

South Beloit 54 Alden-Hebron 36

NIC-10 GIRLS (Friday)

Boylan 64 Guilford 44

Belvidere North 60 Harlem 34

Hononegah 52 Belvidere 25

Auburn 81 Jefferson 41

Freeport at East Postponed

AREA GIRLS SCORES

Stillman Valley 41 Genoa-Kingston 25