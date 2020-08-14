High school boys golf season underway with Boylan Invitational

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The boys high school golf season is officially underway. The nine-team Boylan Invitational was held at the Ledges Golf Course. Boylan was the defending champion, but the Titans were missing their top three golfers. One was playing in a state junior tournament and two others are injured. Their top player was junior Mark Larson, who shot an 83.

Guilford’s Connor Knuth had a good day, after he shot an 81. He led Guilford to the team championship. Hononegah was second and Boylan came in third. Auburn’s Alex Ferry was the medalist with a 75.