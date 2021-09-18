8-man battle with Aquin, Orangeville lives up to the hype as Broncos secure win over Bulldogs

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Orangeville Broncos and the Aquin Bulldogs, two presumed front-runners to make a deep playoff push in 8-man football, squared off on Saturday afternoon.

After a back and forth battle, the Broncos held on for the 34-26 win over the Bulldogs. Orangeville senior Gunar Lobdell rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the contest.

“Honestly it starts up front, I think I’ve got the best line around. They make everything happen for me,” said Lobdell. “It really felt like the game of the year. It’s a playoff atmosphere and we put a lot of work in practice this week and we’re going to be prepared. We’re probably going to see them again this season.”

“We understood what it meant to be in a four quarter football game. For as quality of a team as they are, they haven’t been in one of those games yet,” said Orangeville head coach Bill Meier. “They’re a very good football team. Very well coached, physical, well-rounded football team. This is a big win for us. We’ve been working for this.”