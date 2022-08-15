POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–North Boone’s football team is always a challenge to defend with its spread offense and its great quarterback play. Expect more of the same this season with perhaps the Big Northern Conference’s best passing quarterback returning.

It’s the second year at the helm of the North Boone program for Ryan Kelley. There was a lot to take away from year one.



“Bringing the consistency to our offense and defense all the way around, I think that’s going to be important for us.”

The Vikings are young with only four seniors. They relied heavily on the sophomores last year to step up and play which bodes well for this upcoming season.



“As far as leadership goes and holding people accountable, I couldn’t be more proud of the four seniors we have,” said Kelley



One of those seniors they are going to be looking to is quarterback Chandler Alderman. He committed earlier this year to play baseball at Middle Tennessee State, but it was never a question for him that he would finish out his senior year of football.

“I just hope not to get hurt, I mean it’s our last year and I’ve been playing since I was little so I was like I’ll probably be sad if I don’t play this year.”



One of the most dominant forces on the offense last year was Will Doetch. He graduated. He was a first team All-State receiver. He holds school records in receiving yards and touchdowns. That loss of production will have an impact on this team, but coach Kelley is confident they have the talent to fill in those gaps.

“In some ways, I think we are multidimensional as far as guys that can make plays, so I’m excited to see that.”

In terms of those players Alderman will have surrounding him this year, there are seniors Adrien Raabe, and Ben Castillo. Running a spread offense, it gives the receivers more time to shine, especially junior Chris Doetch.



“He really has moved around,” said Kelley. “He started off at running back. He will probably play some receiver for us as well. He’s just a guy that you want to get the ball in his hands.”



Another integral part of the Vikings system is their offensive line, where size and physicality play to their strengths. Senior Ethan Delgado switched from center to tackle just to get bigger guys in the interior.

“We have the pieces there, we are still trying to find the right combination of guys,” said Kelley.

