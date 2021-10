POLO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Aquin had the better record and the higher seed, but Amboy came away with the win 52-28 Saturday afternoon in an 8-man playoff opener.



Amboy came in with a record of 5-4 and a #10 seed. Aquin was 6-3 with a #7 seed. For highlights click on the media player.