ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings from the AP are out. Through two weeks of action several Rockford area teams are holding strong.
Class 7A:
#10 Hononegah
Class 6A:
Harlem drops out of the top ten after Hononegah loss, but receives five votes.
Harlem was ranked #8 last week.
Class 5A:
#5 Sycamore (last week #5)
#7 Boylan (last week #7)
Class 4A:
#6 Stillman Valley (last week #7)
#7 Genoa-Kingston (last week #6)
Class 3A:
#5 Byron (last week #5)
#9 Du-Pec (last week #9)
Class 1A:
#1 Lena-Winslow (last week #1)
#6 Fulton (last week #7)
#8 Forreston (last week #5)