ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings from the AP are out. Through two weeks of action several Rockford area teams are holding strong.

Class 7A:

#10 Hononegah

Class 6A:

Harlem drops out of the top ten after Hononegah loss, but receives five votes.

Harlem was ranked #8 last week.

Class 5A:

#5 Sycamore (last week #5)

#7 Boylan (last week #7)

Class 4A:

#6 Stillman Valley (last week #7)

#7 Genoa-Kingston (last week #6)

Class 3A:

#5 Byron (last week #5)

#9 Du-Pec (last week #9)

Class 1A:

#1 Lena-Winslow (last week #1)

#6 Fulton (last week #7)

#8 Forreston (last week #5)