ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Jefferson High School is looking for a new head football coach. Former coach Jake Arnold has resigned.

Arnold was the J-Hawks’ head coach the past four seasons. During that time, they won five games and they lost 26.

Last season they were 2-7. They made good strides though with a strong passing attack led by sophomore Sebastian Brascius. Brascius broke several school passing records.

Jefferson’s head football coaching position has been a carousel for decades. The J-Hawks haven’t had the same head coach for more than four seasons since Joe Blume’s last season in 1994.

ARNOLD’S RECORD AT JEFFERSON

2019: (3-6)

2020: (0-4) Covid shortened spring season

2021: (0-9)

2022: (2-7)