ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere North has cracked the AP State Football Rankings this week in Illinois. Following is where all of our Rockford area teams rate following five weeks of action.
Class 7A
#8 Hononegah (5-0) Up from ten last week
Class 6A
#9 Belvidere North (5-0) unranked last week
Class 5A
#3 Sycamore (5-0) up from fourth last week
#10 Sterling (4-1) same as last week
Boylan unranked but receives 4 votes.
Class 4A
#6 Stillman Valley (5-0) same as last week
#9 Genoa-Kingston (4-1) same as last week
Class 3A
#5 Byron (4-1) same as last week
Du-Pec unranked but receives 3 votes.
Class 2A
No local teams ranked
Class 1A
#1 Lena-Winslow (5-0) same as last week
#T8 Fulton (3-2) down from sixth last week
Forreston unranked, but receives 2 votes.