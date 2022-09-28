ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere North has cracked the AP State Football Rankings this week in Illinois. Following is where all of our Rockford area teams rate following five weeks of action.

Class 7A

#8 Hononegah (5-0) Up from ten last week

Class 6A

#9 Belvidere North (5-0) unranked last week

Class 5A

#3 Sycamore (5-0) up from fourth last week

#10 Sterling (4-1) same as last week

Boylan unranked but receives 4 votes.

Class 4A

#6 Stillman Valley (5-0) same as last week

#9 Genoa-Kingston (4-1) same as last week

Class 3A

#5 Byron (4-1) same as last week

Du-Pec unranked but receives 3 votes.

Class 2A

No local teams ranked

Class 1A

#1 Lena-Winslow (5-0) same as last week

#T8 Fulton (3-2) down from sixth last week

Forreston unranked, but receives 2 votes.