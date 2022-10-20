ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The NIC-10 football championship has come down to this final weekend of the regular season. Boylan will claim at least a share of the NIC-10 crown with a win at Freeport. The other half of the equation has a more intriguing matchup with 7-1 Belvidere North playing at 6-2 Guilford in our “Overtime” game of the week.



Belvidere North has won only one conference championship in football in school history. That was in 2014 when it tied with Hononegah. The Blue Thunder will at least share the conference championship with Boylan if they win Friday night.



“There’s definitely a lot of excitement,” said Belvidere North senior linebacker Nick Winters. “The guys are ready to go. We’re really ready. We really want this. We’ve been working hard all season to get to this point.”



Guilford’s last conference championship in football was way back in 1982. The Vikings will claim a share of the championship if they win this game, and if Freeport upsets Boylan. Few people at the start of the season expected the Vikings to be in this position.



“Us as a team, we knew that we were going to come out and shock Rockford or 815 because all of us have been playing together for so long now,” said Guilford offensive tackle Gannon Buckner. “Everybody thought that the Guilford Vikings were not going to be good, but now look at us.”

Even in defeat at Boylan last week, the Vikings were still impressive, the way they battled and hung in there without their top two quarterbacks who were injured.



“We were on our third string (quarterback), and we were still moving the ball which was really incredible, and I love that about our team,” said Buckner.



Guilford head coach Tony Capriotti couldn’t have been prouder of his guys last Friday despite their loss. “For us Friday was a big turning point I thought, because we had a lot of kids sellout.”



(So will top quarterback Skylar Wolf be back on the field this week against the Blue Thunder? This was Wolf’s status as of Wednesday’s practice according to Capriotti.



“Skylar is still going through concussion protocol. He’s throwing some passes today. He got a little lift in today, so we’re going to see how he responds from that. Depending on if it keeps going good he should be ready for Friday.”



For the first time all season the Blue Thunder are trying to shake off a loss. Harlem knocked them off last Friday 21-17.



“Last week was a tough loss,” said quarterback Maddox Gyllenswan. “You know, we didn’t execute, but the guys really brought it back together, and we’re really hyped for this week.”



“We kind of dwelled on it (the Boylan loss) over the weekend, but I think we’re ready to go this week,” said Winters.



Belvidere North head coach Jeff Beck is impressed with Guilford. “It’s a lot of credit to coach Capriotti and their kids for the type of season that they’re having. It’s going to be a battle. These are the games you want to be playing in. You want to be in a week nine game that means something.”



NOTE: Watch for highlights of this game and many more Friday night on “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.













