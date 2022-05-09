FREEPORT, Ill— Aquin High School has found a veteran coach to replace Broc Kundert. Bill Shepard has been hired to be the Bulldogs’ head football coach.

Shepard has been the head coach previously at Oregon High School, Christian Life High School in Rockford and at Rockford Christian High School (see his records below.)

Shepard was most recently an assistant football coach at South Beloit the last two seasons. He had also been on the coaching staffs at Durand and Pecatonica in his career. Shepard is also a teacher at Durand. He has also coached boys and girls track, wrestling and girls basketball.

Kundert left Aquin earlier this year to become the head football coach at Oregon. Aquin plays Illinois 8-man football. That’s right up Shepard’s alley. He has been serving on the board that got 8-man football up and running in Illinois.

“The 8-Man game is fast, and it’s an exciting brand of football,” said Shepard in a news release from Aquin. “We will bring a sound, aggressive and creative approach for each opponent. I will continue to stress academic excellence with athletics, which has been my coaching philosophy throughout my career.

BILL SHEPARD’S HEAD COACHING RECORD

Oregon High School

’90-91 (1-8)

’91-92 (5-4)

’92-93 (0-9)

Rockford Christian High School

2000-01 (2-7)

2001-02 (3-6)

2002-03 (4-5)

2003-04 (5-5) playoffs

2004-05 (4-5)

2005-06 (5-5) playoffs

Christian Life High School

2016-17 (0-8)

2017-18 (3-5)

2018-19 (2-8)

2019-20 (5-4)