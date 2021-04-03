Boylan defeats rival Hononegah, extends conference win streak to 17 games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was plenty of hype leading up to a NIC-10 rivalry matchup between the Boylan Titans (2-0) and Hononegah Indians (2-0).

As the saying goes, great defense beats great offense. That was the case for Saturday’s matchup as Hononegah came into the game outscoring their opponents over the previous two games, 111-0.

A large part of their offensive success goes to junior quarterback Isaac Whisenand. In Saturday’s contest, Boylan’s defensive front gave him all he could handle, getting pressure on him and sacking him numerous times.

It wasn’t just the D-Line that gave Whisenand issues, he also threw two picks to Boylan’s defensive back Joey Appino.

As well as Boylan’s defense played, their offense did just enough to come away with a win.

In the first half, Boylan senior quarterback Benito Jass rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one, helping the Titans build a 21-0 lead at halftime. The Indians defense blanketed Boylan in the second half not allowing them to score a point.

Hononegah eventually found the end zone in the second half, but it was not enough. The Titans extended their conference winning streak to 17 games with the 21-7 win.

Boylan improves to (3-0), Hononegah drops to (2-1). The Indians play Harlem (3-0) next week, and the Titans are scheduled to play Auburn who had their game postponed this week due to COVID.