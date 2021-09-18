Boylan defense back on track after shutting out Auburn 40-0

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After a tough loss to Belvidere North in Week 2, the Boylan Titans have been figuring things out both on offense and defense, and it showed on Friday night with a Week 4 shutout over the Auburn Knights, 40-0.

