ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans are challenging enough for teams to defeat when they’re completely healthy. Imagine trying to defeat the Titans when you’re down to your third quarterback.



That was the case for the Guilford Vikings Friday night at Titan Stadium. They went into the game without their standout starting quarterback Skylar Wolf. Then, early on they lost his backup Jackson Noakes to an injury. Head coach Anthony Capriotti had no other option but to hand the job to one of his top running backs senior De’Vion Black.



Black played admirably. He even led Guilford on a touchdown drive late in the third quarter that had the Vikings within 20-7. The touchdown was scored by Jayvon Jones. But the Titans wound up winning 27-7.



Connor Dennis threw a touchdown pass to Mekhi Glover early in the second quarter for the first touchdown of the game. Rasheed Johnson ran for a pair of long touchdowns for the Titans. The second one he carried a Guilford defender the final ten yards over the goal line.



Jmar Johnson also hauled in a touchdown pass from Dennis. Boylan improved to 7-1. The Titans pulled into a tie with Belvidere North for the NIC-10 lead. The Titans will finish their season next Friday by playing at Freeport.



For highlights, postgame reaction and commentary from our NIC-10 analyst Tim Bailey, watch the media player above.