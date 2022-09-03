ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Titans hosted Jefferson Friday, looking for another dominating performance in week two. That’s exactly what the Titans did. They rolls past the Jefferson J-Hawks 71-7 Friday night at Titan Stadium.



Boylan quarterback Connor Dennis threw only six passes, but three of them went for touchdowns. Running back Mekhi Glover had a big night. He rushed for only 128 yards on only eight carries. He scored three touchdowns. Donovan Hanserd chipped in with three more touchdown runs.



As a team, the Titans rushed for 258 yards on 30 carries.

Boylan moves to 2-0 on the season. Jefferson is 0-2.

