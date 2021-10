ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan Titans are not used to missing the postseason, and they won’t have to worry about it this year after they picked up their fifth win of the season, beating Freeport 56-12.

With the win, Boylan (5-3) becomes eligible for the postseason. Freeport (3-5) must win their remaining two games in order to make the playoffs.