ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On opening night for high school football, the Boylan Titans came out firing over NIC-10 opponent East E-Rabs. Boylan was led by first-year starting quarterback Benito Jass. He helped Boylan to a 41-0 victory.

Former Boylan football standout Tim Bailey joins Scott Leber and David Greenberg in studio to break down the full game and provide analysis on this one. For Tim’s reaction, click the video above.