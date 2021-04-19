Boylan’s Benito Jass commits to St. Xavier

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Boylan senior quarterback Benito Jass will be taking his talents to St. Xavier University in Chicago. He made the announcement on his twitter account Monday.





Jass only had three varsity starts for Boylan during his career. He earned the starting job this spring. The Titans only played three games due to COVID-19, but in those three games Jass shined. He rushed for six touchdowns and he passed for three more touchdowns helping the Titans to a 3-0 season.

St. Xavier competes in the Midwest League of the Mid-States Football Association in NAIA. The Cougars went 5-3 this spring.

Last week another one of Jass’ Boylan teammates running back Xavier Bryant committed to St. Xavier. Former Freeport standout Vance McShane was the Cougars’ leading rusher this past season with 898 yards.