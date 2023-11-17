ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 all-conference football picks have been released for the 2023 season. Following is a list of the coaches’ selections.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB-Cole Warren-Hononegah Sr. (Offensive MVP)
QB-Connor Dennis-Boylan Sr.
WR-Leonard Spates-Auburn Sr.
WR-Jason Dean-Belvidere Sr.
WR-Santana English-Boylan Sr.
WR-Dedric Macon-Freeport Sr.
WR-Isaiah Houi-Hononegah Sr.
RB-Patrick Dubose Jr.-Auburn Sr.
RB-Nico Bertolino-Belvidere North Sr.
RB-Javius Catlin-East Sr.
RB-Jahmani Muhammad-Harlem Jr.
C-Chayse Nowling-Boylan
OL-Danny Wenger-Belvidere North Sr.
OL-Sami Odeh-Freeport Sr.
OL-Isaak “Chuck” Smith-Hononegah Sr.
OL-Drake Broege-Hononegah Sr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
LB-Ryan Starck-Boylan Sr. (Defensive MVP)
LB-Jasper Jenkins-Auburn Sr.
LB-Erick Roman-Belvidere North Soph.
LB-Dawson Holland-Freeport Sr.
LB-Kurt Smith-Hononegah Jr.
DL-Abe Alvarado-Boylan Sr.
DL-Barron Sholl-Boylan Jr.
DL-Aundre Pilgrim-Hononegah Sr.
DL-Michael Floryance-Hononegah Sr.
DL-James Benson-Guilford Jr.
DL-Lashawn Gathright-Jefferson Jr.
DB-Terry Horton-Auburn, Sr.
DB-Sonny Jass-Boylan Sr.
DB-Mason Caltagerone-Boylan Sr.
DB-Chris Tolliver-East Jr.
DB-Messiah Tilson-Guilford, Soph.
PUNTER-Grant Nelson-Guilford Sr.
KICKER-Alan Perez-Belvidere North-Jr.
SPECIAL MENTION
DL-Joshua Nabors-Auburn Sr.
DB-AJ Moore-Auburn Sr.
TE-Matthew Lasiowski-Belvidere Soph.
RB-Austin Alonso-Boylan Jr.
DB-Mikey Hernandez-Boylan
LB-Camajay Casson-East Jr.
WR-Zach Matz-Freeport Jr.
C-Jayceon Scott-Guilford Sr.
DL-Joe Holloway Rockwell-Harlem Sr.
LB-Andrew Redmon-Harlem Sr.
RB-Greyson Motter-Hononegah Sr.
DL-Gabe Kohl-Hononegah Sr.
LB-Brayden Luellen-Jefferson Sr.
TE-Ethan Tuckley-Belvidere North Sr.
LB-Noah Rooney-Belvidere North Soph.