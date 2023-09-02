ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Polo Marcos have a number 2 ranking in 8-man football in Illinois and Brock Soltow is a big reason for that. The Marcos QB is hard to stop. Saturday in Orangeville he broke off four touchdown runs while also throwing a touchdown pass in the Marcos’ 50-6 win over the Orangeville Broncos.

Delo Fernandez also ripped off a long touchdown run for Polo and Noah Dewey hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, one of those was thrown by the Marcos’ other quarterback Carter Merdian.

Polo improves to 2-0 on the season. Orangeville is 1-1.

For highlights watch the media player above.