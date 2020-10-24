Byron adjusts to protocols and fall practices while preparing for a spring season

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a normal year this weekend would have marked the end of the high school football regular season in the Stateline. But we all know this has not been a normal year.

Local stadiums have been dark and silent on Friday nights but there has been at least one exception.

The last three Friday nights the lights have been on at Everett Stine Stadium at Byron High School. Byron’s football team has been using some of it’s allotted 20 out-of-season contact days to practice.

“As far as the lights it was just something special for the kids,” said Byron coach Jeff Boyer. “I know they’re mssing out on some games right now, and we’ve been practicing a little bit after school, but on Friday nights we try to get them out here under the lights just so we can get a feel for what a game atmosphere would be like.”

“It’s been going good,” said Byron lineman Josh Johnson of the contact day practices. “We’ve been working hard. We all miss playing and getting out there but being under the lights tonight really helps.”

“The atmosphere of Byron football is under these lights and on this field,” said Byron running back/safety Aydin coffey. “I think we all connect with that, and it’s unfortunate we’re not playing real games, but we’re making the most out of it.”

The IHSA doesn’t allow tackling during these practices. It’s just like contact days in the summer would be. These sessions for Byron are more like a camp than anything else.

“We’re just behind a little bit because summer camp we really didn’t get a camp like we normally do,” said Boyer, “So we’re kind of using this as our camp and installing our offense and defense which I think has been very, very productive for us.”

“You really can’t do any physical contact. No blocking. No tackling, anything like that, but as far as mental reps I think it’s a great thing for our kids. They’re getting to know their assignments. It’s certainly going to help us here hopefully in the spring if we get to play a season.”

So on a scale of one to ten how productive have these practices been?

“I would probably say a ten,” said Coffey. “Usually this is like our fall camp or summer camp-fall camp, so we’re trying to be the most productive we can. I think we’re making the most of it without a doubt.”

Even though football teams are allowed 20 contact days with their teams, the Tigers only put in eight. Since so many sports programs are trying to squeeze in contact days, not just the fall sports that have been delayed, but also winter and spring sports, there’s just not enough time to fit in more practices.

“Our athletic director Jim Kann and also all of our coaches got together and talked about how we wanted these contact days to look, and the one thing we didn’t want was kids choosing one sport over another,” said Boyer. “So what we did is the spring seasons they took the first three weeks of contact days, and then this was our three weeks and then after that basketball and wrestling will get going, so kids didn’t have to decide what sport they were doing.”

By now COVID-19 safety protocols have become second nature for high school coaches and athletes.

“We’re following protocol and these kids are doing a great job of understanding that the world that we’re living in right now,” said Boyer. “We’ve had masks on the entire time we’re practicing. We’re probably going above and beyond what we have to do, but the health and safety of the kids is the most important thing.”

“We all wear masks all the time,” said Johnson. “We’ve got weight room in the morning, and we all wear masks and coaches spraying things down being as safe as we can.”

“We just want to play football and we’re going to do whatever that means,” said Coffey.

Typically in a regular season here we’d be wrapping up the regular season right now and everybody would be focused on the playoffs. You’d better believe that thought goes through the minds of the Tigers who have reached the 3A state championship game each of the last two years.

“Yea, I actually checked the calender the other day just to see kind of where we’re at,” aid Boyer. “It’s hard to believe we’d be wrapping up the season and thinking about the playoffs and postseason at this point. Hopefully we get to that point in the spring where we’re talking playoffs.”

Normally the playoff pairings would have gone out this weekend and the first round of the playoffs would have been played next week. As of now preseason football practices are scheduled to start in mid-February with the season opening the first week of March.