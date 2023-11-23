ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The football programs at Byron and Lena-Winslow will try to add to their collections of state championships Friday in Normal. They’ve won a total of eight championships already. Will that number hit double-digits tomorrow?



The Le-Win Panthers already have six titles in class 1A. They’ll go after number seven at 10 a.m. at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State. They’ll face the Camp Point Central Panthers from downstate near Quincy.



This is a rematch of last year’s championship game. Lena-Winslow won that 30-8. Gage Dunker rushed for three touchdowns in that game. Camp Point Central didn’t score until only 25 seconds remained.



CPC, like Lena-Winslow, comes into this game 13-0. CPC’s most impressive win came two weeks ago by 20 points over mighty Althoff Catholic.



CPC has two first-team all-state players in running backs Elijah Genebacher and Drew Paben.



Lena-Winslow is coming off a thrilling 30-28 win at Chicago Hope last weekend. A game where the defense came through when the chips were down capped off by Cobryn Lynch’s game-saving interception in the final minute near the end zone.



The Byron Tigers will take the field Friday at 4 p.m. for the class 3A state championship game. They’ll face downstate Mt. Carmel which is near the Indiana border just north of Evansville.



The Aces have won State once way back in 1981. They’ve been in some shootouts the last two weeks in the playoffs outscoring Tolono Unity 56-46 and Roxana 63-48. They have the quarterback to win those high-scoring games in first team All-State senior Blayne Sisson. He has rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 36 touchdowns, and he has passed for more than 1700 yards and 15 more touchdowns.



The Aces also have two more honorable mention All-State players in receiver defensive back Andrew Gillihan and running back/linebacker Asher Knight.



The Tigers lead the entire state with 754 points scored, averaging 58 points per game. They were tested for the first time last week at Lombard Montini. They rallied in for the fourth quarter for a 26-20 win.



All-Stater fullback Caden Considine has rushed for almost 15 hundred yards and 25 touchdowns while also leading the defense at linebacker. Brayden Knoll, who had 3 big touchdowns last week, has rushed for just over 1,000 yards.



This is the Tigers’ fourth appearance in the state finals in the last six years. They’ll be going after the school’s third state title.