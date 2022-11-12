BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron’s football team is headed back to the Class 3A semifinals once again. The Tigers tore a page out of last season, by rallying for a clutch quarterfinal win over Braidwood Reed-Custer 32-27 Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers trailed with under two minutes to play 27-25, but they got good field position on a kickoff return. They took advantage of a couple pass interference penalties on Reed-Custer. They got a hard run from Kye Aken to get the ball to the Reed-Custer one-yard line. Then with :15 to play freshman Cade Considine scored to put the Tigers in the lead for keeps 32-27.

Braden Smith had a touchdown run and two touchdown passes to Ashton Henkel for Byron. Nike Drake also booted a 42-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

For extensive highlights and postgame interviews watch the media player above.