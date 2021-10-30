Byron rolls to shutout over Catalyst Maria in 3A playoff opener

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The undefeated, Big Northern Champion Byron Tigers hosted Chicago Catalyst Maria for the Class 3A playoff opener and rolled to a shutout win 58-0.
With the win the Tigers advance to the next round of the playoffs.
