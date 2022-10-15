BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It might have been the Byron Tigers’ most impressive win so far this season. They throttled a Dixon Dukes team that entered the game with a 5-2 record. The final score Friday night was 49-14.
The Tigers have won six straight games to improve to 6-1. For highlights watch the media player above.
