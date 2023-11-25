NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers made the Mt. Carmel Golden Aces fall like a house of cards Friday evening in the Class 3A state championship game. The Tigers smashed numerous state scoring records while posting a 69-7 win.



With that many points put on the board, and the defense slamming the door again, there were way too many highlights for us to squeeze into our news report on the game Friday night, so watch the media player above for more action, and congratulations Byron Tigers!



