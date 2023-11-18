LOMBARD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers knew they were in for by far their biggest test of this football season Saturday when they traveled to the Chicago suburbs to face Lombard Montini, the Chicago Catholic League powerhouse that has won six state championships. The Tigers got the battle they expected, but once again they came out on the right side of the scoreboard winning this 3A State Semifinal 26-20.

Brayden Knoll scored three touchdowns for the Tigers. Caden Considine had a huge interception from his linebacker spot with the Broncos driving deep in Byron territory with just over seven minutes to play and the Tigers trailing 20-18. Considine then scored on a short touchdown run up the middle with 3:29 to play for the game-winning points.

Byron (13-0) advances to the 3A State Finals for the fourth time in the last five playoff seasons. The Tigers will face downstate Mt. Carmel (12-1) Friday at 4 p.m. at Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University.

