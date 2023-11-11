BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers keep on rolling even against a Du-Pec football team that was coming off back-to-back blowouts over two other Big Northern Conference teams. Saturday afternoon at Everett Stine Stadium the Tigers defeated the Rivermen 63-15 in a Class 3A quarterfinal game.

The Rivermen struck first in this game when Nathan Folk returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown spotting Du-Pec a 7-0 lead, but Byron took the momentum right back on its first play from scrimmage when sophomore running back Caden Considine broke off a 76-yard touchdown run. Byron’s two-point conversion put the Tigers in the lead for good 8-7.

Considine scored on a short touchdown plunge later in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Tigers caught Du-Pec’s defense off-guard with a rare pass. Ayden Shank went over the top to Brayden Knoll who caught the ball and scored a 32-yard touchdown for a 21-7 Byron lead.

After Byron’s defense forced a Du-Pec fumble, backup quarterback Andrew Talbert, a freshman, ran around the left end and scored on a 25-yard touchdown run. Later in the second quarter, Considine scored his third touchdown of the half on a long run.

Before halftime, Ashton Henkle took a reverse handoff 37 yards for another Byron touchdown. The Tigers led 42-7 at halftime.

Byron had the ball to start the second half. Again it was Henkle breaking free for a 48-yard touchdown run. That led to a running clock the remainder of the game. Henkle then came up with his third touchdown of the day, this time on defense. He picked off a Cooper Hoffman pass and returned it for a score.

Du-Pec did score a late touchdown against Byron’s backups for the final score of 63-15.

Byron advances to the state semifinals once again next week traveling to Lombard Montini.

