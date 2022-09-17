GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron-Genoa-Kingston games are generally down-to-the-wire contests. Not this time. The Tigers outmatched the Cogs 35-15 Friday night. Byron improves its record to 3-1. The Cogs suffer their first loss leaving them also at 3-1.
