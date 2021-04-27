Chicago Bears honor Harlem football coach Bob Moynihan

MACHESNY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -For a second time in three weeks representatives from the Chicago Bears and from Athletico Physical Therapy were at Harlem High School

Tuesday. The first time it was to honor quarterback James Cooper Jr. as the Bears “High School All-Star.” This time it was to recognize head football coach Bob Moynihan as the Bears “Coach of the Week.”

He was picked following Harlem’s 43-42 comeback win against Prairie Ridge April 17. Moynihan was presented with a commemorative football. The Bears are also donating $2,000 to Harlem’s football program.

For Moynihan this award is icing on the cake following Harlem’s NIC-10 championship and all that transpired during the season.

“Like you say it’s icing on the cake. It was a wonderful time. These young men worked their tails off and did everything we asked of them. This is really their award,” said Moynihan.

Harlem went 6-0 this season. It was Moynihan’s second season as the Huskies’ head coach.

The Chicago Bears have also had another presence in our community in recent weeks with their “Bears Fit Challenge.” It’s a program that encourages young students to participate in four weeks of fitness activities from exercising to healthy eating. The Bears have a series of video that students can follow along with and track their progress. When they complete the program those students receive certificates that feature images of Bears players and they include those players’ laser autographs.

More than 1,000 students in Rockford area schools participated in the “Bears Fitness Challenge” this past year including 300 alone from Gregory Elementary School.

“The program is really meant to encourage and empower kids to live healthy lifestyles, to exercise 60 minutes every day, to eat fruits and vegetables, drink water, eat low-fat dairy and things like that,” said Bears Manager of Youth Football & Community Programs Gustavo Silva. “The program is really meant as a way to teach them to kind of set, make those habits to set goals to make those habits.”

