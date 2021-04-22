Chicago Bears name Harlem’s Bob Moynihan their “Coach of the Week”

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears like what they’ve seen from Harlem’s football team this year. Earlier this season they named Harlem quarterback James Cooper Jr. their “High School All-Star” of the week. Now they’ve named Harlem’s Bob Moynihan their “Coach of the Week.”

The Bears were impressed by Harlem’s 43-42 comeback win last Saturday against Prairie Ridge.

The Bears will make a $2,000 donation to Harlem’s football program.  The Bears’ “Coach of the Week” and “High School All-Stars” programs are sponsored by Athletico Physical Therapy.

