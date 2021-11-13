Chicago St. Rita uses a big second half to end Hononegah’s season

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two years ago Chicago St. Rita’s football team ended Boylan’s run in the 5A playoffs. Saturday the Mustangs did it to another NIC-10 team Hononegah. This time in a 7A State Quarterfinal. The Mustangs defeated Hononegah 36-16.

It looked like it might be Hononegah’s day. The Indians battled the Mustangs tight through the first half. The Indians even led at halftime 10-7 on a Bryce Goodwine field goal and a 35-yard touchdown catch and run by Stuart Hale. Hononegah’s defense also played physical and did a good job preventing the big play.

That changed in the second half. Ohio State-bound Kaleb Brown hauled in a long touchdown pass early in the third quarter to swing the momentum.

Later in the third quarter, Hononegah was backed up near its own end zone. Isaac Whisenand dropped back to pass, he was hit and stripped of the football. It trickled just past the end line before a Mustang could pounce on it resulting in a safety. That made it a 16-10 St. Rita lead.

The Mustangs broke off three more long plays and rolled to a 36-16 win.

Hononegah ends its season with an 11-1 record, one win shy of the most wins in Hononegah history.

For highlights click on the media player.