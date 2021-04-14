ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber countdown to another weekend of high school football in the Rockford area. This week it’s week 5 action.
We get our first peek ahead to Saturday’s game between Boylan and Harlem. We also interview Forreston running back Jordan Neuschwander. What teams are in and what teams are out with COVID. Plus our week 4 ‘Stat Stuffers’, our week 4 MVP and our top five plays from last weekend.
To view this digital show click on the media player. Look for it each Wednesday night at www.wtvo.com, on the WTVO YouTube page and on social media.
Then join Scott and David Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for ‘Overtime’ for game-night highlights, feature stories and more.
‘Countdown’: April 14, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber countdown to another weekend of high school football in the Rockford area. This week it’s week 5 action.