“Countdown”: April 21, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Harlem quarterback James Cooper Jr. will finish one of the greatest careers a NIC-10 football player has ever had this Friday night when Harlem plays East for the conference championship.

Cooper Jr. already holds almost every NIC-10 career passing record and several single season marks. This season through only five games he has passed for almsot 1500 yards with 18 touchdown passes. He's also become an excellent runner rushing for seven touchdowns. And he's been clutch in recent weeks leading Harlem to three straight comeback wins.