“Countdown”: April 21, 2021

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber look ahead to the sixth and final week of the high school football season in the Rockford area.

This episode includes a look ahead to the Harlem-East NIC-10 Championship game Friday night plus the rest of the weekend action. We also have interviews with DuPec quarterback Hunter Hoffman and with Rockford East running back C.J. Berry.

Plus we look back at our week 5 ‘Stat Stuffers’, we name our week 5 MVP, and we have our top five plays from week five.

To view this video click on the media player. Look for it each week during the season at mystateline.com, on the WTVO YouTube page and on our social media accounts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories