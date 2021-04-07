ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber are counting down the days to another weekend of high school football. They have week four in their sights.
They preview the full slate of action in the NUIC, the Big Northern Conference, and the NIC-10, plus bring you their weekly ‘Stat Stuffers’ and their Top 5 Plays of the Week from week 3. There’s also an interview with Boylan linebacker Daniel Contreras.
“Countdown”: April 7, 2021
